PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi live streaming: When and where to watch Thailand Open 2022 Quarterfinals

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi

After the end of the Thomas Cup, the Indian shuttlers continued to stay back for the Thailand Open 2022. Now earning her spot in the quarterfinals, PV Sindhu is all set to face World No.1, Akane Yamaguchi. This is one of the most-watched and followed rivalries on the BWF circuit as the two players will be meeting for the 23rd time.

The Indian player had won the Syed Modi International Championships earlier this year and the Swiss Open title as well and will be looking to win her third title this year. She will also be looking to repeat Saina Nehwal's heroics, who had first won the title in 2012 in the women's singles event.

Talking about her rial, Yamugachi too is eyeing her second title this year as she had already won the All England Championships earlier this year.

Head-to-head, Sindhu leads the record 13-9. The last time they met this year, was in the semifinals at Asian Championships. Yamaguchi had won the match 13-21, 21-19, 21-16.

Here is all you need to know about PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Thailand Open 2022 Quarterfinal

When and what time will PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Thailand Open 2022 Quarterfinal start?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Thailand Open 2022 Quarterfinal will be played on May 20, Friday after 2:30 PM IST (Tentative time 5:30 PM IST).

Where will PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Thailand Open 2022 Quarterfinal take place?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Thailand Open 2022 Quarterfinal will be held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand

Which channel will telecast PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Thailand Open 2022 Quarterfinal in India?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Thailand Open 2022 Quarterfinal will be aired on Sports 18 channel in India. Fans can even watch on BWF's official Youtube channel BWF TV.

How to watch the live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Thailand Open 2022 Quarterfinal in India?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Thailand Open 2022 Quarterfinal will stream live on the Voot.