Korea Open 2022: PV Sindhu storms into semi-finals, Kidambi Srikanth defeats local lad Son Wanho to enter top 4

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated seventh seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand to enter the semi-finals.

Third seed PV Sindhu beats seventh seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Friday at the Palma Stadium.

Two-time Olympic Champion PV Sindhu was trailing 2-5 in the opening game but the Indian clawed her way back winning four points on the trot to take a 6-5 lead. From there on there was no looking back for the World No.7 Indian as she won eight consecutive points en route to winning the game 21-10.

Pvsindhu1 continues to display her lethal form as she cements her place into the semifinals of #KoreaOpenSuper500 after defeating Busanan O in the quarterfinals.



Well done, champ! #KoreaOpen2022#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/lVDY3Cvgjg — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 8, 2022

In the second game, Sindhu took a lead right from the start and took an 8-2 lead. The Indian shuttler maintained the lead against the Thai shuttler Busanan Ongbamrungphan winning the game 21-16.

PV Sindhu won the quarter-final match 21-10 21-16 in 43 minutes and she will take on either local girl and second seed An Seyoung of South Korea or Saena Kawakami of Japan.

India's Kidambi Srikanth beats Son Wanho of South Korea in a three-game encounter to enter the semi-finals on Friday. Local lad Son Wanho started off taking a 2-0 lead but the World No. 12 Indian shuttler Srikanth won five consecutive points to take a lead and from there on he never looked and took the game by a comfortable margin of 21-12.

In the second game Son Wanho made a comeback by taking a 6-2 but the World Championship silver medallist Srikanth clawed his way back to take an l2-10 lead. With scores levelled at 16, the match could have gone either way but the Korean shuttler held his nerves to win it 21-18 and take the match to a decider.

In the third and final game, Srikanth started off taking a 4-0 lead and never looked back winning the third and final game by a comfortable margin of 21-12.

Srikanth won the quarter-final match 21-12 18-21 21-12 in one hour and two minutes and he will take on the winner of Jonatan Christie and Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final.