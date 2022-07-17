Search icon
PV Sindhu's coach breaks silence over trolls saying, 'competition too easy because top rankers didn't participate'

Giving a reply to the trolls, PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae-Sang took to Instagram and posted a long note with a picture

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

PV Sindhu with coach Park Tae-Sang

PV Sindhu's stellar performance helped her defeat China's Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to claim her maiden Singapore Open title. This was her third title in the year 2022. She had previously won in Korea Open and Swiss Open. 

While praises and wishes have been pouring in for the Indian shuttler, there have been some trolls who questioned the win. Some even went on to say that Sindhu's victory was bound to happen as many 'top rankers didn't participate'.

However, giving reply to these people, Sindhu's coach Park Tae-Sang took to Instagram and posted a long note with a picture.

He wrote, "Someone said This competition is too easy because the top rankers didn't participate. Yes, they didn't participate. But that doesn't mean Sindhu's win is anything but light, Light to shine It doesn't matter who participates, who doesn't. It is important who won the championship. She trained harder than anyone else and poured her passion into it. Who can despise this win for her like that? You deserve it, Sindhu. You are the 2022 champion of the Singapore Open."

See here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(@taesang2734)

Talking about Sindhu, she will next be seen in action for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022.

