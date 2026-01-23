PV Sindhu's campaign ends with red card drama at Indonesia masters; Lakshya Sen eliminated

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, youngest entrepreneur at Suniel Shetty's show, pitches his idea for Rs 2 crore, secures...
PV Sindhu’s Indonesia Masters campaign ended in controversy after she was shown a red card during her quarterfinal defeat, while Lakshya Sen also bowed out of the tournament. The double setback marked a disappointing day for India at the Super 500 event.
PV Sindhu’s run at the Indonesia Masters 500 came to an abrupt end on Friday, January 23. She fell in straight games to top seed Chen Yu Fei, 13-21, 17-21, in the quarter-finals. Things got heated midway through the second game. Sindhu, trailing 12-17, lost her temper after a string of tough calls. The umpire flashed a yellow card, then a red, and the referee had to step in to cool everyone down. The red card was overturned after a discussion, and that seemed to light a fire in Sindhu. She clawed back to 17-18, just a point behind Chen, but couldn’t keep the momentum going.
Honestly, the match was pretty one-sided at first. Chen Yu Fei found a rhythm early, picking apart Sindhu’s backhand with sharp half-smashes and taking the first game with ease. Sindhu hung in there for a bit—she was only three points down at 8-11—but Chen started mixing in fierce smashes to Sindhu’s forehand, forcing errors and short lifts. The rallies didn’t last long. Even when Sindhu managed a return, she struggled to push the shuttle deep enough to trouble her opponent.
Late in the first game, Sindhu finally spotted a gap: Yu Fei was leaving her forecourt open on the backhand side. Sindhu snapped up two quick points, but it was too late—the game had already slipped away.
The second game started off better for Sindhu. She played from the quicker side of the court and used cross-court drops to get ahead. Her shots hugged the lines, keeping Chen on her toes. But the tide turned fast—Sindhu burned through both her reviews in quick succession, the first one not even close. After another tight call went against her and she had no challenges left, Sindhu lost her cool. She protested, got a yellow card, and then a red for delaying play. The referee stepped in, and after a brief chat, the red card was taken back.
What followed was a burst of pure emotion. Fueled by frustration and adrenaline, Sindhu rattled off points and closed the gap to 17-18. But she couldn’t sustain the charge, and Chen closed out the match soon after.
On the other court, Lakshya Sen’s campaign ended too. He faced Panitchapon Teeraratsakul, a fast-rising 21-year-old from Thailand. Despite Lakshya’s solid defense, Panitchapon’s speed and relentless smashes proved too much. Lakshya, seeded seventh and ranked 12th in the world, went down 18-20, 20-22 to the Thai, who’s ranked 44th. And just like that, India’s challenge at the Indonesia Masters was over.
