PV Sindhu or Neeraj Chopra, who will be India's flagbearer at CWG 2022?

PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra are the favourites to lead India at CWG 2022

Tokyo Olympic Gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, who recently won silver at the World Athletics Championship and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu are two of the hot favourites who could be India's flagbearer at the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in Birmingham.

India has sent a 215-strong squad to the Commonwealth Games 2022, which are slated to kick off on Thursday, July 28, however, Chopra's availability during the opening ceremony will be a crucial factor in who will lead the Indian squad as the flag-bearer.

Chopra, who won the gold medal at Commonwealth Games in 2018, is most likely to lead the Indian contingent, however, his arrival in Birmingham could be delayed, since the 24-year-old's Javelin throw event doesn't start before August 5.

On the other hand, Badminton qualification games will begin on the first day, hence Sindhu could lead the Indian athletes should Neeraj Chopra join his compatriots later.

Notably, it was Neeraj who was India's flagbearer at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, and a final call regarding the decision will soon be made by the Indian Olympic Association (IOC). Since the Tokyo Olympic gold-medal winner's Javelin throw qualification round begins in August, Chopra could very well arrive in Birmingham at a later date.

According to Anil Khanna, acting president of IOA, a decision would be made after checking Neeraj's itinerary. He told InsideSport, "We will be checking Neeraj Chopra’s itinerary. Today his competition has finished, in next 24 hours we will decide who will be India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony."

Indeed it was PV Sindhu who was India's flag-bearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and she would go on to win a silver medal later.

Apart from Sindhu and Neeraj, Tokyo Olympic silver medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu alongside Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winner Lovlina Borgohain, and World Boxing Championship winner Nikhat Zareen could also be selected as the flagbearer for India.