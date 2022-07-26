Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

PV Sindhu or Neeraj Chopra, who will be India's flagbearer at CWG 2022?

Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu are among the favourites to be India's flagbearer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

PV Sindhu or Neeraj Chopra, who will be India's flagbearer at CWG 2022?
PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra are the favourites to lead India at CWG 2022

Tokyo Olympic Gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, who recently won silver at the World Athletics Championship and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu are two of the hot favourites who could be India's flagbearer at the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in Birmingham. 

India has sent a 215-strong squad to the Commonwealth Games 2022, which are slated to kick off on Thursday, July 28, however, Chopra's availability during the opening ceremony will be a crucial factor in who will lead the Indian squad as the flag-bearer. 

Chopra, who won the gold medal at Commonwealth Games in 2018, is most likely to lead the Indian contingent, however, his arrival in Birmingham could be delayed, since the 24-year-old's Javelin throw event doesn't start before August 5. 

READ| Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: India's medal contenders in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

On the other hand, Badminton qualification games will begin on the first day, hence Sindhu could lead the Indian athletes should Neeraj Chopra join his compatriots later. 

Notably, it was Neeraj who was India's flagbearer at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, and a final call regarding the decision will soon be made by the Indian Olympic Association (IOC). Since the Tokyo Olympic gold-medal winner's Javelin throw qualification round begins in August, Chopra could very well arrive in Birmingham at a later date.

According to Anil Khanna, acting president of IOA, a decision would be made after checking Neeraj's itinerary. He told InsideSport, "We will be checking Neeraj Chopra’s itinerary. Today his competition has finished, in next 24 hours we will decide who will be India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony."

READ| Boxing Federation of India responds to harassment allegations by Lovlina Borgohain

Indeed it was PV Sindhu who was India's flag-bearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and she would go on to win a silver medal later.

Apart from Sindhu and Neeraj, Tokyo Olympic silver medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu alongside Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winner Lovlina Borgohain, and World Boxing Championship winner Nikhat Zareen could also be selected as the flagbearer for India. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EC to start campaign to link Aadhaar with voter ID from August 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.