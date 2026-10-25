PV Sindhu loses 11th consecutive match to world No. 1 An Se Young, finishes French Open runner-up

PV Sindhu finished runner-up at the French Open after suffering her 11th consecutive defeat against world No. 1 An Se Young. Despite a strong tournament run, the Indian shuttler fell short in the final as An Se Young continued her dominance in their head-to-head rivalry.

South Korea’s An Se-young, the world’s top-ranked women’s singles badminton player clinched her third straight French Open title Sunday after rallying past India’s PV Sindhu in a tense three-game final. Sindhu, ranked ninth in the world, grabbed early momentum, taking the first game 21-16. That didn’t last. An Se-young powered through the next two games, 21-11 and 21-12, locking down the championship yet again.

Sindhu’s struggles against An Se-young continued—she’s now lost all 11 of their career matchups. “The way she came back, it was tough,” Sindhu said after falling to An, who once again backed up her dominance at the top of the sport with a resilient performance.

This latest victory brings An Se-young’s French Open trophy count to four, starting with her maiden win in 2019 and followed by titles in 2024, 2025, and now 2026.

Sindhu kicked off the final with authority, snatching the opening game 21-16. But the tables quickly turned. An Se-young found her rhythm and took charge, overpowering Sindhu 21-11 in the second. The decider started with Sindhu in the lead, but An snuffed out any hope of an upset, storming ahead to close out the match 21-12. The final lasted just over an hour.

Sindhu pocketed ₹30,66,739 (about $32,300) in prize money for her runner-up finish, while An Se-young earned ₹63,13,875 ($66,500) as the champion. Both payouts are before taxes. Along with the title, An picked up 11,000 world ranking points, and Sindhu took home 9,350.

The French Open is one of the BWF World Tour’s Super 750 events, with a total prize pool of $950,000.

Sindhu’s path to the final this year wasn’t a walk in the park. She faced early trouble in the first round, battling past Thailand’s Supanida Katethong. Sindhu dropped the second game 8-21 but dug deep to clinch the decider 23-21, wrapping up the match 21-14, 8-21, 23-21.

From there, she hit her stride, defeating Riko Gunji of Japan 21-12, 21-16, then cruising past Chiu Pin-Chian of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-14 in the quarterfinals. Her semifinal opponent was 21-year-old Akechi, fresh off a win over fifth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani. Sindhu started strong, taking the first game 21-10, slipped in the second 20-22, but secured her finals berth with a 21-16 finish in the third.

This marked Sindhu’s second Super 750 final of the year, having already won the Japan Open in July. She also made it to the semifinals at both the Malaysia Open in January and the Australian Open in June.