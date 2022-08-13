Search icon
World Championships 2022: PV Sindhu likely to miss upcoming badminton competition due to ankle injury

PV Sindhu, in the CWG 2022, won her maiden gold medal after she had defeated Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, and 21-13 in the women's singles final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

After achieving a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, India's woman shuttler P.V. Sindhu may not take part in the upcoming World Championships. The reason is the former world champion suffered a stress fracture injury on the left ankle.

Sindhu's father said that his daughter had first suffered the injury during the quarterfinal of the CWG, Sportstar reported. He added that despite the pain, she went on to play and win the gold medal with a heavily strapped ankle.

The 27-year-old has five medals including gold in the Worlds. However, this year, due to injury, will not be able to take part.

"Yes, it is disappointing to miss the Worlds especially given the kind of form Sindhu is in after winning the Singapore Open and the CWG Gold. But, these things are not in our hands,” Ramana said.

"The focus will definitely be more on recovery, and we will be targeting the Denmark and Paris Opens in mid-October," he said.

Sindhu, in the CWG 2022, won her maiden gold medal after she had defeated Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, and 21-13 in the women's singles final.

This was Sindhu's fifth CWG medal, of which she had won two in 2022 - gold in singles, and silver in the mixed team event. She had also won bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018 in the singles event.

 

