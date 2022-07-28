PV Sindhu in isolation after Covid RT-PCR test shows deviation

PV Sindhu

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu had a major Covid scare after her RT-PCR test reportedly showed some deviation after she arrived in Birmingham for the CWG 2022 beginning Friday. Following the result, Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, was asked to isolate himself from the other members of the Indian contingent.

Sindhu, in order to come clean, had to take another test. So she was insolation till those results came. It was only after the second test turned negative that Sindhu was allowed to enter the Games village as well, reported The Times of India. The Indian team had left for Birmingham on Monday, July 25 from Hyderabad.

As per sources in Birmingham, some ‘invariability’ was detected and hence she has been put under observation. She was part of the 10-member badminton squad that left Hyderabad in the early hours of July 25.

On Thursday night, Sindhu and India men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh was named as India’s flag-bearer for the ceremony to be held on Thursday.

As per CWG 2022 rules, all athletes must undergo an RT-PCR test for detecting covid-19 72 hours prior to their arrival in the UK and then upon reaching, their will be another test in Birmingham.

A total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony which will be held on Thursday.

A total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the Commonwealth Games.