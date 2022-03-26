Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy storm into final

Later in the day, shuttler Kidmabi Srikanth will be facing Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the men's singles semi-final clash.

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday entered the women's singles final of the Swiss Open 2022 at St. Jakobshalle. Playing at court 1, Sindhu defeated Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-18, 15-21, 21-19, in the semi-final match that lasted for 79 minutes.

Apart from Sindhu, shuttler HS Prannoy also made his place in the finals of the tournament after winning against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 in the match that lasted for 72 minutes.

Indian shuttler had defeated his compatriot Parupalli Kashyap in the quarter-final and entered into the semis.

