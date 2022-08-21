PV Sindhu gifts racket to coach's daughter, Park Tae-Sang shares pictures on Instagram

PV Sindhu with coach Park Tae-Sang

After achieving a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, India shuttler PV Sindhu is missing the upcoming World Championships after she suffered a stress fracture injury on the left ankle.

READ | PV Sindhu's coach breaks silence over trolls saying, 'competition too easy because top rankers didn't participate'

As she has taken a break to recover from her injury, her coach Park Tae-Sang also took a much-needed break and returned back to South Korea to spend time with his family.

Sharing pictures of the same on his Instagram, he posted photos of him and his daughter playing badminton. However, the caption is what grabbed the attention as he wrote the racket his daughter is playing with is gifted by PV Sindhu.

"Badminton date with @soyu170810 P.S: The racket given by @pvsindhu1," he wrote.

Talking about Sindhu's return, she would most likely be seen playing the Denmark and Paris Opens in mid-October.

Sindhu, in the CWG 2022, won her maiden gold medal after she had defeated Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, and 21-13 in the women's singles final.

This was Sindhu's fifth CWG medal, of which she had won two in 2022 - gold in singles, and silver in the mixed team event. She had also won bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018 in the singles event.