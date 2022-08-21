Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

PV Sindhu gifts racket to coach's daughter, Park Tae-Sang shares pictures on Instagram

Her coach Park Tae-Sang also took a break and returned back to South Korea to spend time with his family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

PV Sindhu gifts racket to coach's daughter, Park Tae-Sang shares pictures on Instagram
PV Sindhu with coach Park Tae-Sang

After achieving a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, India shuttler PV Sindhu is missing the upcoming World Championships after she suffered a stress fracture injury on the left ankle.

READ | PV Sindhu's coach breaks silence over trolls saying, 'competition too easy because top rankers didn't participate'

As she has taken a break to recover from her injury, her coach Park Tae-Sang also took a much-needed break and returned back to South Korea to spend time with his family.

Sharing pictures of the same on his Instagram, he posted photos of him and his daughter playing badminton. However, the caption is what grabbed the attention as he wrote the racket his daughter is playing with is gifted by PV Sindhu.

"Badminton date with @soyu170810 P.S: The racket given by @pvsindhu1," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 (@taesang2734)

Talking about Sindhu's return, she would most likely be seen playing the Denmark and Paris Opens in mid-October.

Sindhu, in the CWG 2022, won her maiden gold medal after she had defeated Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, and 21-13 in the women's singles final.

This was Sindhu's fifth CWG medal, of which she had won two in 2022 - gold in singles, and silver in the mixed team event. She had also won bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018 in the singles event.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.