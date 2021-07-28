Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PV Sindhu enters elimination round after straight sets win against Ngan Yi Cheung

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung in her second Group J match of the Tokyo Olympics at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2 on Wednesday.

Sindhu defeated Ngan Yi Cheung in straight sets 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women's singles. The 26-year-old Indian wasted no time in the first set and won it with ease. The first set (21-9) lasted for just 15 minutes.

In the second set, Cheung as expected tried to pull the match away from Sindhu, but the Indian showed her guile and captured important points to clinch the win in straight sets. Sindhu has progressed into the knockout rounds.

This was the second successive win for the 2016 silver medallist who earlier on Sunday started her Tokyo campaign on a good note after defeating Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10. The entire match lasted for just 28 minutes.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, India men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated Great Britain's duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in a crucial final Group A Play Stage game.

The Indian duo defeated Lane and Vendy 21-17, 21-19 in their final group stage match.