Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PV Sindhu defeats Mia Blichfeldt in straight sets to enter women's quarter-finals
PV Sidhu, the sixth seed was up against the Denmark shuttler who is seeded 13th.
India's star badminton player PV Sindhu won the round of 16 game in straight sets against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the women's singles event to book a spot in the quarter-finals.
Sindhu, the sixth seed took a 1-0 lead after the first game scoring 21-15 in just 22 minutes. She later went on to score 21-13 to win the clash in straight sets against the Denmark shuttler who is seeded 13th.
Reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 puts up a stellar performance in pre quarters to beat M Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 and enters quarter finals of @Tokyo2020
1 step away from medal #SmashfortheGlory#badminton#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/oYG5wWg66I— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 29, 2021
