Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PV Sindhu defeats Mia Blichfeldt in straight sets to enter women's quarter-finals

India's star badminton player PV Sindhu won the round of 16 game in straight sets against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the women's singles event to book a spot in the quarter-finals.

Sindhu, the sixth seed took a 1-0 lead after the first game scoring 21-15 in just 22 minutes. She later went on to score 21-13 to win the clash in straight sets against the Denmark shuttler who is seeded 13th.

Reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 puts up a stellar performance in pre quarters to beat M Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 and enters quarter finals of @Tokyo2020 1 step away from medal #SmashfortheGlory#badminton#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/oYG5wWg66I — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 29, 2021

