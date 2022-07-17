PV Sindhu defeats China's Wang Zhi Yi to win maiden Singapore Open title

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu, who was eyeing her maiden title at Singapore Open 2022 and third title of the season, saw her win against China's Wang Zhi Yi. The Indian player won 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 against her Chinese opponent.

Sindhu had won the first game 21-9 but went on the lose the second 11-21. It was the decider game that took the real test of the Indian shuttler. The final game was head-to-head for a long period, but just before changing sides, Sindhu did have a five-point lead.

However, Sindhu was determined to win the title against the reigning Asian Champion as she went on to win the third game 21-15.

Sindhu had reached the final on the back of a dominating 21-15, 21-7 win over Saena Kawakami of Japan in the semi-final.

This was Sindhu's first final since she won the Korea Open title in March. As for Wang Zhi Yi, this was her second final in 2022. She had earlier lost to Tai Tzu-Ying in the Indonesia Open final in June.

PV Sindhu now will next be seen in action for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022.