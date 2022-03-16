PV Sindhu dances her heart out on hook step of Tamil song 'Mayakirriye' - WATCH viral video

Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu is one of the most renowned athletes in India. Apart from her heroics on the badminton court, Sindhu also enjoys posting reels on Instagram. The 26-year-old has a huge fan following of over 3.1 million on the photo-sharing app.

Often, Sindhu is spotted treating her followers to various Instagram reels, and recently she took the viral 'Mayakirriye' dance challenge and it has to be said that she nailed it quite literally!

Clad in a summer-perfect outfit, donning a white T-shirt and blue skin fit jeans, Sindhu layered her outfit with a pastel-hued jacket, and also wore a cap as she danced her heart out in a beautiful backdrop of Birmingham where Sindhu will challenge for the All-England open badminton championship.

The two-time Olympic medal winner posted the reel on Monday, and in the days since, it's gone viral among Sindhu's fans. While she looked incredibly cute performing the dance steps, Sindhu's caption also hinted that she simply loves to dance.

"Dance is the joy of movement," wrote the Indian badminton ace along with her new reel.

Since PV Sindhu posted the viral 'Mayakirriye' dance video, it has garnered a total of 250k likes on Instagram. 'Mayakirriye' is making netizens go crazy as the song sung by Anirudh Ravichander and composed by AniVee has been posted in 46k reels already.

Earlier, Sindhu had also taken the viral 'Kacha Badam' challenge, which took social media by storm. Till date, Sindhu's reel on the same has amassed over 13 million views.

PV Sindhu will face off against China's Wang Zhi Yi in her opening game at the All-England Open on Wednesday.