HomeSports

Sports

PV Sindhu crashes out of Paris Olympics 2024 after loss against Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao

Sindhu was unable to secure a victory, ultimately losing the match with a score of 19-21, 14-21.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 11:16 PM IST

PV Sindhu crashes out of Paris Olympics 2024 after loss against Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao
Courtesy: X.com
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu was eliminated from the Paris Olympics 2024 after a tough Round of 16 match against China's He Bing Jiao on Thursday. Despite her best efforts, Sindhu was unable to secure a victory, ultimately losing the match with a score of 19-21, 14-21.

He Bing Jiao's relentless pressure kept Sindhu on her toes throughout the match, making it a challenging battle for the double Olympic medallist. Interestingly, Sindhu had previously defeated He Bing Jiao at the Tokyo 2020 Games to claim the bronze medal.

Since badminton made its Olympic debut in Barcelona in 1992, India has earned three medals in the sport, thanks to the efforts of players like Sindhu (silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020) and Saina Nehwal (bronze at London 2012).

