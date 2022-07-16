Search icon
Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu beats Japan's Saena Kawakami to seal finals berth

This is PV Sindhu's first Super 500 and above final of the year and it is also her maiden final at Singapore Open.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu eases past Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 to reach the final of the Singapore Open 2022, on Friday. This is the two-time Olympic medallist's first Super 500 and above final of the year. It is also her maiden final at Singapore Open.

World No 7 Sindhu had five game points at 20-15 and went on to clinch the first game 21-15. In the second game, she went off to a terrific start as she bagged quick first four points.  In fact, after a long rally, Sindhu picked up another point making it 9-3 before Kawakami broke the Indian's serve.

The Japanese girl held her serve for just a point before Sindhu took control again and went 10-4 up. After the game resumed, Kawakami won a point to reach 12-5, but later, Sindhu made sure to keep the game tight and took a 14-5 lead.

The Indian player kept going strong and took a 17-5 lead. Kawakami had in fact made it easier for Sindhu with her unforced errors. And surely, it was an advantage for Sindu who won the semi-finals in straight sets 21-7.

Earlier, she had from behind to beat world No 19 Han Yue 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in the quarterfinals. 

Sindhu is India's lone hope at the Singapore Open after London 2012 bronze medallist Saina failed in the semi-finals. She went down 13-21, 21-15, 20-21 to Japan's Aya Ohori in a closely-fought match. 

In men's singles, in-form HS Prannoy won the first game against Japan's Kodai Naraoka but could not make reach the next stage as he lost 12-21, 21-14, 21-18, in just over an hour.

