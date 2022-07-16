Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu beats Japan's Saena Kawakami to seal finals berth

PV Sindhu reaches Singapore Open 2022 Final

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu eases past Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 to reach the final of the Singapore Open 2022, on Friday. This is the two-time Olympic medallist's first Super 500 and above final of the year. It is also her maiden final at Singapore Open.

World No 7 Sindhu had five game points at 20-15 and went on to clinch the first game 21-15. In the second game, she went off to a terrific start as she bagged quick first four points. In fact, after a long rally, Sindhu picked up another point making it 9-3 before Kawakami broke the Indian's serve.

The Japanese girl held her serve for just a point before Sindhu took control again and went 10-4 up. After the game resumed, Kawakami won a point to reach 12-5, but later, Sindhu made sure to keep the game tight and took a 14-5 lead.

@Pvsindhu1 puts up exemplary performance to comfortably beat S Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in just 31 minutes and cruise through to the summit clash of #SingaporeOpen2022



Go for champ!#SingaporeOpenSuper500#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/douunXYItC July 16, 2022

The Indian player kept going strong and took a 17-5 lead. Kawakami had in fact made it easier for Sindhu with her unforced errors. And surely, it was an advantage for Sindu who won the semi-finals in straight sets 21-7.

Earlier, she had from behind to beat world No 19 Han Yue 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu is India's lone hope at the Singapore Open after London 2012 bronze medallist Saina failed in the semi-finals. She went down 13-21, 21-15, 20-21 to Japan's Aya Ohori in a closely-fought match.

In men's singles, in-form HS Prannoy won the first game against Japan's Kodai Naraoka but could not make reach the next stage as he lost 12-21, 21-14, 21-18, in just over an hour.