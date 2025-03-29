Singh and Hoblidhar ran in lanes 5 and 6, neck-and-neck from the beginning. Singh won, setting a new national record by 0.03 seconds.

Gurindervir Singh made a splash in the athletics world by shattering the men's 100m national record with a remarkable 10.20-second dash at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru on Friday. The 24-year-old sprinter from Punjab, who runs for Reliance, eclipsed the former national record of 10.23 seconds, which was set by Manikanta Hoblidhar just last October. Singh's previous personal best was 10.27 seconds, a mark he hit back in 2021.

Hoblidhar, also representing Reliance, came in a close second with a time of 10.22 seconds, narrowly improving his own national record by 0.01 seconds in the men's 100m Final Race D. The two athletes raced side by side in lanes 5 and 6, battling it out from the very start but it was Singh who ultimately crossed the finish line first breaking the previous record by 0.03 seconds.

BIG ALERT: NEW NATIONAL RECORD in Men's 100m



Gurindervir Singh sets a new NR clocking 10.20s.



Earlier mark: 10.23s (Manikanta Hoblidhar)



Interestingly Manikanta clocked 10.22s today! pic.twitter.com/tRCnrlSN1A — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 28, 2025

Reliance swept the podium, with another great sprinter, Amlan Borgohain, finishing third in 10.43 seconds. These athletes, along with Animesh Kujur, have been at the forefront of India's 100m sprinting scene for quite some time, albeit Kujur did not compete in this particular event.

Singh has already created a name for himself by winning gold in the 100m at the National Inter-State Championships in 2021 and 2024, as well as the 2024 Federation Cup.

Also read| IPL 2025: Virender Sehwag mocks CSK legend MS Dhoni with brutal 'jaldi aa gaye' comment for batting at No 9 against RCB