Punjab Kings star player Glenn Maxwell pulls out of auction, likely to end IPL career

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was aquired by Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year for Rs 4.2 crore, on Tuesday confirmed he won't be entering the IPL 2026 mini-auction, suggesting he has played his final game in the T20 league. Maxwell joins Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis as high-profile players opting out of the mini-auction, set for Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Maxwell confirmed his decision on social media after careful consideration. The Australian star was expected to attract significant bids due to the limited availability of top-tier overseas all-rounders, especially after Russell's retirement from the IPL to become a 'power coach' for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Glenn Maxwell pulls out of IPL 2026 mini auction

"After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me," Maxwell said.

Why PBKS dropped Maxwell?

Maxwell attracted bids from Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad before the Kings came up with the winning bid last year.

In IPL 2025, Maxwell scored only 78 runs and took 4 wickets in the 9 games he played. He was sidelined mid-season due to a fractured middle finger, leading PBKS to release him due to his underperformance.

Maxwell likely to end IPL career

"The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. l've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched.

"The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever.

"Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully see you soon," he said.

Meanwhile, his most successful IPL season was in 2014, with 542 runs, followed by 310 runs in 2017, 513 runs in 2021, 301 runs in 2022, and 400 runs in 2023. He was released by RCB before the IPL 2025 mega auction and was acquired by PBKS for Rs 4.20 crore