Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs PAT in PKL 2021-22

Match 17 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Monday will see Puneri Paltan lock horns with Patna Pirates in Bengaluru. While Puneri Paltan is placed 10th with six points, having won and lost a game each, Patna Pirates find themselves in eighth place with just five points to their name as they have lost and drawn a game each.

The Puneri Paltan had lost their season opener against Dabang Delhi but won their second match against the Telugu Titans during the last minute.

As for the Patna Pirates, they, on the other hand, won their first game of the season against the Haryana Steelers by three points but lost their second encounter against UP Yoddha in a last-minute victory.

Dream11 Prediction - Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Rahul Chaudhari/Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Swant, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankal Mohite/Nitin Tomar

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

C Sajin C, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat (C).

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on December 28, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.