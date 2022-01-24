Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs DEL in PKL 2022

The second match of the day, match number 76 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will feature Puneri Paltan going head to head with Dabang Delhi in Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan have had a torrid season so far, as they remain second from bottom in the league table. Puneri Paltan have managed to win just 5 of their 12 league games facing defeat in their 7 remaining encounters. They have 27 points to show for their efforts but obviously, their chances of advancing to the playoffs look bleak.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi are soaring high in second place on the league standings. They have 7 wins in 12 league matches, and with 43 points they trail Bengaluru Bulls by just three points albeit the Bulls have played two more games.

Dabang Delhi can leapfrog the Bulls tonight with a win, and reclaim the status of table-toppers if they can defeat Puneri Paltan.

Dream11 Prediction - Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

PUN vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi match today.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: My Dream11 Team

Joginder Narwal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Hadi Tajik, Sandeep Narwal, Akash Shinde, Panjak Mohite, Rahul Chaudhari

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: Match details

The match will be played on January 24, 2021, Monday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.