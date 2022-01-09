Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs BEN in PKL 2021-22

Match 43 of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 will see Puneri Paltan clash with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in Bengaluru.

Things haven't gone per plan for Puneri Paltan under former Indian skipper Anup Kumar's tutelage. The are currently languishing in 11th place on the standings, second from bottom, with just 11 points in 7 PKL matches.

Elsewhere, the defending champions, Bengal Warriors too, haven't performed as per their full potential this season. They are two spots above Puneri Paltan in eighth place with 17 points in 7 games. Needless to say, both teams will want to pick up a win today and try to build some momentum heading into the business end of the campaign.

PUN vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors match today.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Amit Narwal, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: My Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Amit, Sachin Vittala, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Maninder Singh, Mohit Goyat

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: Match details

The match will be played on January 09, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.