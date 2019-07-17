Puneri Paltan appoint defender Surjeet Singh as skipper

Surjeet Singh is set to captain Puneri Paltan for the upcoming season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Surjeet was a big part of the Puneri Paltan's defence in Season 3.

Coach Anup Kumar showed his confidence over Surjeet and claimed that the defender will drive the team to glory.

"Surjeet is a valuable asset to the team and he will definitely drive the team towards glory. He has an experience of leading the team and I have faith that his leadership capabilities will take us a long way in this season," Kumar siad.

"With the current squad and a leader like Surjeet, I am confident that this season we will put up a stellar show," he added.

Surjeet said it was an honour for him to captain the Paltan.

"This is my second stint with Puneri Paltan after season 3 and with a comeback, nothing is better than getting an opportunity to lead the team," Singh said.

"Under Anup Sirs guidance, we have been training extensively to give our best performance for the league and we are all ready to set the mat on fire," he added.

Surjeet will be captaining the Puneri Paltan team comprising of the likes of Nitin Tomar, Girish Ernak, Pawan Kumar, Darshan Kadian,etc.

The 7th season of Pro Kabaddi League will kick-start on July 20 in Hyderabad, with Puneri Paltan playing its first game against Haryana Steelers on the 22nd of July.