Pugilist not politician: Vijender Singh makes winning debut in US professional circuit

Headlines

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Explained: Why did Chandrayaan 2 fail? Can these mistakes be repeated in ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3?

Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, chosen by Mukesh Ambani to lead multi-crore Reliance business, his salary is…

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

8 most action-packed scenes in Jawan prevue

Actors who have appeared bald on screen

Healthy skin:10 Superfoods for healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Congress won with our support in Karnataka…’ Lingayats seek CM from their community

It’s India’s responsibility to convey concerns of Global South: PM Modi at 3rd FIPIC Summit

DNA | Congress' crisis deepens in Rajasthan, Pilot announces five-day yatra

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Homespiritual

spiritual

Pugilist not politician: Vijender Singh makes winning debut in US professional circuit

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh remained an unstoppable force, clinching a Technical Knockout over the more experienced Mike Snider on his debut in the US professional circuit here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 09:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In what was to be a super middleweight eight-rounder on Saturday night (early Sunday morning in India), the 33-year-old from Haryana prevailed in four rounds for his 11th consecutive victory in the circuit.

The triumph came in the second minute of the fourth round when Vijender cornered Snider with a flurry of straight punches, prompting the referee to stop the bout in the Indian's favour. This was Vijender's eighth knockout win in all.

The 38-year-old Snider was flailing his arms without any significant force in his punches for most of the bout.

Vijender, on the other hand, was sharp as ever despite fighting his first bout in more than a year.

The Indian never looked threatened by the local favourite and thwarted his feeble attacks quite easily.


Vijender, a former WBO Asia Pacific champion, recently fought and lost in the Indian general elections from the South Delhi seat.
Snider came into the fight with an overall record of 13-5-3.

Vijender would be aiming to compete in two more fights this year after signing up with Hall of Famer Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This man ran grocery shop, started his business from kitchen, then built Rs 500 crore company

Meet Muzna Masood Malik, model, TikTok star who married Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf

Virat Kohli: Check his weight loss diet plan, workout routine, know what he avoids in a meal

Kanwar Yatra 2023: Schools, colleges shut in some UP districts including Meerut, polytechnic exam postponed

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's sizzling dance to 'Mujhe Budhha Mil Gaya' impresses internet

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE