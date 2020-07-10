PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch

Arguably one of the most popular gaming eSports in Players Unknown Battleground MOBILE (PUBG MOBILE), the top 40 teams will be going head to head in PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero with 20 each in the Western and Eastern Zones respectively.

The PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 is set to take place from today (July 10) till August 9.





When and where to watch the PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020

Where and when is the PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020, matches being played?

The PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020 will start from July 10, 2020 and will go on till August 9.





What time does the PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020, matches begin?

The PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020, matches will begin at 05:30 PM IST.





Where to watch the PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020, live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020, live telecast won't be telecasted in India on any TV channels.





How and where to watch online the PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020, live streaming?

The PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020 live steam will be available online on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube/ Twitch/ Facebook channels.







PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero West Teams

Group A: Futbolist, Swat69, Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile

Group B: Wildcard Gaming, Sixty Nine Team, DreamEaters, Loops Esports

Group C: FRAG Machines, Pittsburgh Knights, X-Quest Gaming, YaLLa Esports

Group D: Team Unique, B4 Esports, Team Umbra, HeadQuarters

Group E: Alpha Legends, UDR Killers, Konina Power, Team Queso



PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero East Teams

Group A: Team Secret, Megastars, Bigetron RA, Reject Scarlet

Group B: Yoodo Gank, Morph Team, NoChance Team, T1

Group C: Galaxy Racer Celtz, Orange Rock, Nova GodLike, FreeStyle

Group D: Team IND, TSM Entity, Valdus Esports, RRQ Athena

Group E: Box Gaming, King of Gamers Club, U Level Up, SynerGE



The prize pool of the PUBG MOBILE World League is Rs 3,19,63,612 ($425,000) with the Finals MVP being awarded Rs 7,52,085 ($10,000).