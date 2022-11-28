PT Usha elected president of Indian Olympic Association, know all about legendary sprinter's glittering career

PT Usha elected president of IOA, know all about legendary sprinter's career

Legendary Indian athlete PT Usha was on Monday elected as the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Having won multiple medals for India on the world stage, Usha will certainly lead the IOA well and work for the welfare of Indian athletes.

Union Law Minister and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the veteran sprinter on her appointment as the supremo of IOA. Earlier, she had tweeted about filing her nomination for the top job.

Usha is one of the most decorated athletes to have represented India at the international level, winning four gold medals and seven silver medals at the Asian Games. The 58-year-old was often called the 'Queen of Indian track and field' for her contribution to athletics.

Born 27 June 1964, PT Usha began her professional career in 1976, under the watchful eyes of her coach O.M Nambiar. She won her first medals at the inter-state meet for juniors, going to add many more medals to her tally at the Kerala state college meet and then the National Games in 1979 and 1980.

Congratulations to legendary Golden Girl, Smt. P T Usha on being elected as the President of Indian Olympic Association. I also congratulate all the sporting heroes of our country on becoming the office bearers of the prestigious IOA! Nation is proud of them !

She would go on to clock national records in 100m and 200m and later in 400m as well. The peak of PT Usha's career came way back in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics wherein she missed a podium finish by 1/100th of a second, missing the bronze medal by a whisker. She clocked the timing of 55.42 seconds, finishing fourth.

The legendary athlete finished her career with a galore of medals in 2000, and she was nominated into the Rajya Sabha as well by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

She was awarded the Padma Shri award in 1985, having won numerous gold medals at Asian Championships, Asian Games, and many other international events.