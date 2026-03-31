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PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi in big trouble, Lahore Qalandars fines player PKR 1 million for security breach

Lahore Qalandars fined Shaheen Afridi PKR 1 million for breaching hotel security protocols during PSL 2026.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 11:06 AM IST

PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi in big trouble, Lahore Qalandars fines player PKR 1 million for security breach
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In a significant disciplinary move, the Lahore Qalandars imposed a fine of PKR 1 million on pacer Shaheen Afridi following a breach of internal security protocols at the team hotel on March 28. The incident occurred during the ongoing Pakistan Super League and involved Afridi along with fellow squad member Sikandar Raza.

Security Protocols Ignored

According to reports, four unauthorised visitors had initially been denied access to the players’ floor at the hotel, despite formal requests to the hotel’s security personnel and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, both Afridi and Raza reportedly escorted the visitors to the hotel room, where they stayed for nearly three hours, disregarding the guidance of on-duty security staff.

The action was viewed as a violation of the established security protocols designed to safeguard players and maintain a secure environment at the team hotel.

Official Statement from Lahore Qalandars

Following the incident, Lahore Qalandars issued an official statement highlighting their decision to fine Afridi. The franchise described the step as a proactive measure intended to maintain discipline and accountability within the team.

'In the interest of maintaining discipline and demonstrating accountability, the franchise has taken a voluntary and proactive step by imposing a fine of PKR 1 million on Shaheen Shah Afridi for his involvement,' the statement said.

The team also acknowledged the efforts of the hotel security personnel, emphasising their critical role in ensuring a safe environment for players, officials, and visitors. The franchise stressed that the incident resulted from a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate violation of procedures.

Response Communicated to PCB

Lahore Qalandars confirmed that they had shared a detailed report of the incident with the Pakistan Cricket Board, outlining the situation and the measures taken. The franchise reaffirmed its commitment to fully respecting all security protocols while recognising the importance of disciplined conduct by players during tournaments.

The fine serves as a reminder of the importance of following established guidelines, even in high-pressure environments like the PSL, and underlines the franchise’s dedication to safety and professionalism on and off the field.

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