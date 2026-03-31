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PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars' Fakar Zaman banned for two matches for ball tampering, details here

The sanction was announced after a hearing as a part of which the match referee Roshan Mahanama concluded that Fakhar had altered the condition of the ball and violated the article 41.

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Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 07:51 PM IST

PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars' Fakar Zaman banned for two matches for ball tampering, details here
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Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman has been handed a two-match ban after being found guilty of tampering with the condition of the ball during the franchise's Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash against Karachi Kings on Sunday.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the sanction was announced after a hearing as a part of which the match referee Roshan Mahanama concluded that Fakhar had altered the condition of the ball and violated the article 41.

3 of the league's code of conduct. The batter had contested the charge, and the hearing took place to decide if he had done it or not.

A player is given a suspension of one match minimum or two at maximum for a first-time level three offence as a part of PSL's code of conduct. The incident surfaced during the start of the last over of Kings' run chase. The on-field umpire Faisal Afridi, sought the ball from Haris Rauf after it had changed hands between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar.

A lengthy exchange between Faisal and Sharfuddoula followed, and both decided to bring a replacement ball, deeming it as a ball that had been tampered with.

A statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Match Referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the disciplinary hearing and made the determination after reviewing all evidence and providing an opportunity of personal hearing to Fakhar. Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Team Director Sameen Rana and Team Manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the hearing."

As per PSL's code of conduct, Fakhar can lodge an appeal against the decision within 48 hours of receiving the written verdict from Roshan Mahanama with the league's technical committee.Fakhar will be unavailable to play Qalandar's upcoming two matches against Multan Sultans on April 3 and Islamabad United on April 9. LQ is at the second spot in the table, with a win and loss each.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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