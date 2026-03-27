PSL 2026 Controversy: Australian cricketer criticises Pakistan Cricket League over ‘pink ball’ incident

PSL 2026 opener saw controversy as the white ball changed colour during Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen match.

The opening match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 season took an unexpected turn after a bizarre on-field issue left players and fans puzzled. During the clash between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium, the white cricket ball began changing colour mid-game, resembling a pink and later reddish shade.

The unusual transformation quickly caught attention, sparking confusion among players and officials alike. The incident added an unexpected layer of drama to what was supposed to be a routine season opener.

Labuschagne Flags the Issue

Australia international Marnus Labuschagne, who was representing Hyderabad Kingsmen, was among the first to raise concerns. He approached the umpires early in the match, questioning the condition of the ball after noticing the colour shift.

Labuschagne later explained that the discolouration appeared to be caused by dye transferring from players’ kits onto the ball. While shining the ball on clothing is a standard practice in cricket, he noted that such a reaction was highly unusual and something he had never encountered before in his career.

He suggested that the issue likely stemmed from the quality or treatment of the jerseys and expressed confidence that organisers would address the problem swiftly.

Social Media Reaction and Franchise Response

Following the match, which saw Lahore Qalandars emerge victorious, Hyderabad Kingsmen took to social media platform X with a tongue-in-cheek remark. The team humorously congratulated their opponents for winning what they called the first 'pink-ball game' of the tournament, referencing the unintended colour change.

The post quickly gained traction online, with fans joining in on the humour while also criticising the oversight.

League Faces Early Scrutiny

The episode has drawn criticism toward the league’s organisers and franchise management, with questions being raised about kit quality control in a high-profile tournament. For a competition like the PSL, which has steadily built its reputation on professionalism and competitiveness, such an incident has proven to be an early setback.

While the match result stands unaffected, the controversy has overshadowed the opening fixture. Moving forward, league officials are expected to review equipment and apparel standards to prevent a repeat of the situation in upcoming matches.