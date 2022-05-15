Ligue 1: PSG wear rainbow numbered jerseys to acknowledge International Day Against Homophobia

Lionel Messi

While taking the field on Saturday against Montpellier, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) wore special rainbow-coloured numbers on their jerseys as the club and all of French football lent their support to the International Day Against Homophobia.

Saturday marked the second straight year of French clubs, including PSG showing their support for International Day Against Homophobia.

Earlier in May 2021, every side in Ligue 1 and 2 had come out wearing rainbow numbers which is part of the LFP's "Gay or straight, we all wear the same jersey” campaign.

"On World Day Against Homophobia, our jerseys will have the rainbow flag, a symbol of peace and diversity of the LGBT movement," PSG explained on their official Twitter account before the game.

Even Lille showed off their numbers following Saturday's 3-1 victory over Nice. They too shared pictures of the same on their Twitter handle.

Talking about the PSG match, it was their penultimate clash of the season in which they secured a comfortable 4-0 victory. Lionel Messi netted twice while Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe also got their names onto the scoresheet.

Why is International Day Against Homophobia celebrated?

The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) is observed on May 17. The aim is to raise awareness of LGBT rights violations worldwide.

The reason May 17 is chosen is to commemorate the World Health Organisation's decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder. The day is celebrated in more than 130 countries which helps unite millions of people to recognise human rights for all, irrespective of sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.