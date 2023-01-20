PSG vs Saudi All Star XI: Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi, Ronaldo, netizens go berserk

Photo: Twitter

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan met and shook hands with football’s two biggest icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The two footballing GOATs are incredibly popular in India. As the two faced off in a Paris Saint Germain vs Riyadh XI exhibition match. Messi plays for French giants PSG while his nemesis Ronaldo recently joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

As PSG and Riyadh XI met on Thursday, lakhs of Indians were glued to TV screens and following the match. Indian internet erupted when acting great Amitabh Bachchan walked into the middle to shake hands with Messi, Ronaldo and other players including France star Kylian Mbappe ahead of the match at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh.

Fans took to twitter to express their delight and a memefest erupted as one GOAT met two other GOATs. Here are some top posts on Amitabh Bachchan meeting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Amitabh Bachchan meeting Messi and Ronaldo, wow pic.twitter.com/iAFxqs2ev8 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) January 19, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan with Ronaldo And Messi the crossover we never imagined pic.twitter.com/GFWdV8rww1 — AP (@Badboy_ap) January 19, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi and Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/5nJtSDlV79 — ramya (@ramyarath) January 19, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan to Messi and Ronaldo vs Other Players pic.twitter.com/RppemvB6dJ — Neelansh (@NeelanshT100) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the match between PSG and Riyadh XI was supposed to be an exhibition but was anything but. A fiery match saw four goals in the first half itself and a sending off for PSG’s Juan Bernat. While Messi scored a goal, Ronaldo scored two and eye picked up a blow to the eye. Ronaldo was knocked down by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the box. He successfully converted the resulting penalty. Both sides ended the first half at 2-2.

PSG went ahead again in the second half after Ronaldo’s former teammate Sergio Ramos tapped in after good work from Mbappe. Korean defender Jang Hyun-Soo equalised for Riyadh XI with a header to make it 3-3. Mbappe scored next from the spot to put PSG up 4-3.

