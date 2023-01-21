PSG vs Saudi All Star XI: Ronaldo, Messi or Mbappe; know who is paid more salary by their football club

PSG vs Saudi All Star XI: Ronaldo, Messi or Mbappe; know who is paid more by their football club

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who is revered as football rivals, faced each other on the field once after years when French football club Paris Saint-Germain faced Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.

While PSG gave a stellar performance against the Saudi All-Star XI team – which consisted of the best players from clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal – the latter ended up winning the match with Cristiano Ronaldo winning player of the match honour after the win.

The PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match was Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut match with his new football club Al Nassr, a deal which was signed in December after his controversial exit from Manchester United. The whopping deal with Al Nassr was an offer that Ronaldo just couldn’t refuse.

The friendly match between the two teams included three legendary players – Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe – all three of which are one of the highest-paid football stars of all time. However, let’s find out who gets paid more out of the three.

Who gets paid more – Ronaldo, Messi, or Mbappe?

Lionel Messi is about to reach the end of his contract with French league club PSG, which signed him after his exit from Barcelona. Lionel Messi secured a 2-year deal with PSG, with his annual salary in the range of $75 million.

Kylian Mbappe, who is younger than both Ronaldo and Messi, is also part of PSG and has a similar yearly salary to Lionel Messi. Despite being only 23 years old, Mbappe is on track to be one of the highest-paid football stars, with his yearly salary standing at around $75 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed one of the biggest deals with Al Nassr in the history of football, after his hasty exit from Manchester United. Ronaldo is set to get a yearly salary of $213 million during his two-year contract with Al Nassr, making him the highest-paid football player in 2023.

