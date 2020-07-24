PSG vs Saint-Etienne, Coupe de France: Live streaming, PSG v STE Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

PSG faces St. Etienne tonight in the final of the Coupe de France.

The capital club will be looking to secure the French cup with an emphatic victory to end their domestic season in style. However, the Saints will definitely be eyeing to cause an upset tonight.

When and where to watch PSG vs St. Etienne

Where and when is the PSG vs St. Etienne, Coupe de France match being played?

The PSG vs St. Etienne, Coupe de France match will be played on July 25, 2020, at Stade de France.

What time does the PSG vs St. Etienne, Coupe de France match begin?

The PSG vs St. Etienne, Coupe de France final match will begin at 00:40 PM IST.

Where to watch PSG vs St. Etienne, Coupe de France live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, PSG vs St. Etienne, Coupe de France live telecast will not be available in India.

How and where to watch online PSG vs St. Etienne, Coupe de France live streaming?

Unfortunately, the PSG vs St. Etienne, Coupe de France live telecast will not be available online in India.

PSG vs St. Etienne: Predicted Starting XIs

PSG: Navas; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Paredes, Gueye, Di Maria; Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar

St. Etienne: Moulin; Debuchy, Fofana, Kolodziejczak, Silva; Aholou, M'Vila, Camara; Boudebouz, Diony, Khazri

DREAM11: Moulin; Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Di Maria, M'Vila, Camara, Boudebouz; Mbappe (C), Neymar (VC), Icardi