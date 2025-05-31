Both teams have played well in the tournament, setting up a great match. Football fans, especially in India, can enjoy the excitement live before and during the game as top European clubs compete in a big tournament.

The stage is set for European football's most prestigious event, as Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan prepare to vie for the UEFA Champions League, the continent's most coveted club trophy. The Allianz Arena in Munich will serve as the backdrop for this highly anticipated finale, which promises to deliver both drama and intensity as it brings the European season to a close.

For Inter Milan, the stakes could not be higher. The Italian giants are in pursuit of their fourth Champions League title, seeking to end a 15-year drought since their last victory in 2010. This season has been marked by near misses, with a narrow defeat in the Serie A title race and an early exit from the Coppa Italia leaving Europe as their sole opportunity for silverware. Following a heartbreaking loss in the 2023 final against Manchester City—a match they believe slipped from their grasp—Inter returns with a renewed sense of determination and a quest for redemption.

Standing in their way is a revitalized Paris Saint-Germain squad. Under the astute leadership of Luis Enrique, PSG has undergone a significant transformation. Having already secured the Ligue 1 title and added the Coupe de France to their trophy cabinet, they now stand on the brink of achieving a historic treble—an unprecedented feat for any French club. While their last appearance in the Champions League final came in 2020, this iteration of PSG may very well be their most formidable yet.

Live Streaming Details

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final between PSG and Inter Milan being held?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final featuring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan will take place at the prestigious Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final between PSG and Inter Milan commence?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on June 1, 2025.

Which channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final between PSG and Inter Milan in India?

In India, the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can we live stream the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final between PSG and Inter Milan in India?

Fans in India can enjoy a live stream of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final on SonyLiv.

Probable Line-up

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola

Inter Milan: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram

