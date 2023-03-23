PSG star Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona? Whopping deal more than Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr bid

Argentina football star Lionel Messi (File photo)

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star football player Lionel Messi, after two stellar years in his French club, is seriously considering going back to his home team of Barcelona FC after the club has offered him a whopping deal, according to reports.

Several media reports have suggested that Barcelona FC is looking to buy back Lionel Messi after he led Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As the star footballer is making headlines in PSG, Barcelona has made him an offer that he might not be able to refuse.

According to media reports, Messi has been offered a 200 million Euro deal to come back to Barcelona, which amounts to around Rs 1,700 crore per year. This deal is priced much higher than Cristiano Ronaldo’s deal, which made a record for being the highest football deal ever made.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent exit from Manchester United led to him accepting a deal from Saudi club Al Nassr, which was priced at around 200 million dollars. This means that Messi’s expected deal with Barcelona will be higher than Ronaldo’s Al Nassr paycheck.

While Lionel Messi is expected to receive around Rs 1,700 crore per year if he makes a comeback to Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently getting Rs 1,600 crore per year by Al Nassr per year in his current two-year contract with the football team.

Messi made a shocking exit from Barcelona FC after over a decade of loyalty to the club which kickstarted his career. He joined PSG on a 2-year contract, which was expected to be renewed after his win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As Messi led Argentina to a historic victory, Barcelona is trying to poach him back to their team in the Spanish league, which might lead to a whopping deal.

