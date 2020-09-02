Headlines

PSG's Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes test COVID positive

Neymar, Di María and Paredes had extended their holidays in Ibiza, where they are said to have infected with COVID-19 virus.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 09:08 PM IST

Three Paris St Germain (PSG) players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. Although not confirmed by PSG, the players are Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Neymar, as reported by L'Equipe.

Neymar, Di María and Paredes had extended their holidays in Ibiza, where they are said to have infected with COVID-19 virus.

Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," the club said in a statement.

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

The French champions on Monday said that two of their players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine.

Although the Ligue 1 season has kicked off, PSG have yet to begin their campaign as they have been given a break following their run to last month's Champions League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

The Parisian club starts their title defence at Racing Lens on September 10.

