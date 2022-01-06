PSG forward Lionel Messi tests negative for COVID-19, returns to Paris

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi has returned to Paris after testing negative for COVID-19. The star player is all set to resume training in the coming days, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

Messi was among the four PSG players who returned positive results on Sunday. The 34-year-old had been in Argentina at the time of his result. He was isolating at his home in Rosario after being among four Paris Saint-Germain players announced Sunday as testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team's return to playing after a brief winter break.

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner missed their 4-0 win away to third-tier club Vannes on Monday in a French Cup round-of-32 match.

Argentina international Messi joined PSG from boyhood club Barcelona in August and has scored six goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Parisian side.

Mauricio Pochettino's team is top of the Ligue 1 standings on 46 points after 19 matches, 13 points above second-placed Nice.

They are due to travel to host Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday.