Project Restart: Return-to-training talks begin among Premier League clubs, virus tests to be conducted

With the English Premier League (EPL) aiming June 12 as the date for matches to start again, 20 top-flight clubs are said to hold a meeting on Monday and vote on a return to training amid the coronavirus crisis.

English football has been suspended since mid-March but 'Project Restart' is underway. Sides could be training as early as Tuesday if the vote passes. At least 14 of the 20 clubs must agree that safety protocols are sufficient for the plan to be approved.

Premier League clubs would be able to train from Tuesday with phase one of socially-distanced, small-group sessions.

According to AP, Premier League will agree on protocols to allow a return to training. Teams have already started checking players and coaches with a total of 1,600 weekly tests anticipated across the 20 clubs.

Contact training would be prohibited until approval is granted, which has said games could resume in June — without fans in stadiums.

Last week, the English government said it had "opened the door" for the return of elite sport. However, several hurdles still remain before the Premier League can resume.

Some players and managers have expressed concern about returning to training since Britain has Europe’s highest virus death toll.

“You’d need a full four to five weeks (training), especially if you’re going to go back into the competition when you’re literally paid to win,” Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling said in a YouTube interview with United States captain Megan Rapinoe.

“You do need to do that preparation. You can’t just go straight in.”

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce had earlier told the Sunday Telegraph the timescale was "at least six weeks", adding: "I don't see how we can play games until the back end of June."

As for UEFA, the body hopes domestic leagues are completed by July 31 and there are spare days in August free from European competition to allow outstanding fixtures to be played.

As of now on the Premier League points table, Liverpool are leading by 25 points with nine games remaining when the season was paused in March.