Pro Kabaddi League season 9 player auction dates announced, check here

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 auction dates confirmed

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 player auction dates have been announced. The 2-day affair will take place on August 5 - 6, 2022 in Mumbai. Mashal Sports, the organisers of the league confirmed the dates on Friday.

All the domestic, overseas and young players will be divided into four categories: A, B, C, and D in the upcoming auction. They will then be further classified under further categories as All-rounders, Defenders, and Raiders.

The base price of each category are as follows - Category A (30 Lakhs), Category B (INR 20 Lakhs), Category C ( INR 10 Lakhs) and Category D (INR 6 Lakhs).

Each team will be given a salary purse of INR 4.4 crores for their respective squads in PKL season 9.

The season 9 pool of players has been increased to 500+ including the players from each of the 2 top sides of Khelo India Games 2021.

"As we get ready for the Season 9 Player Auction, very exciting times lie ahead for kabaddi as a sport and our players. Every season has witnessed the emergence of new talented players and I am certain that there are a lot of surprises in store for us this year as well. I look forward to welcoming the young talents from the Khelo India University Games into the Player Auctions. PKL Season 9 will be organized in liaison with our stakeholders and associates in the national kabaddi ecosystem under the AKFI," said Mr. Anurag Goswami, CEO of Sports League and league commissioner of PKL.

U Mumbai team's CEO Supratik Sen speaking about the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 player auction said, "The VIVO Pro Kabaddi Player Auction is a celebration of Kabaddi players across the world. Some of our kabaddi players have caught the attention of fans throughout eight seasons and they are ready to up the ante in Season 9. Numerous talented players have emerged over the years and I look forward to seeing some new talents being given opportunities in this Player Auction."