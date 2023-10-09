Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

The PKL auction live stream is set to take place on 9 October (Today) and 10 October at the Jio Convention World Center, Mumbai.

After experiencing a postponement, the much-awaited Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Auction Season 10 is finally here to excite the fans all across the world. With a strict limit on the salary purses, it’s going to be very difficult for the team owners to pick from the 500+ players including Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, and Fazel Atrachali entering in the Auction pool this year. So, find out the essential details of the thrilling bid amongst franchises to bag the strongest players.

When and where to watch?

Date and venue: The PKL auction live stream is set to take place on 9 October (Today) and 10 October at the Jio Convention World Center, Mumbai.

Live Telecast: Kabaddi Enthusiasts can enjoy the live telecast of the PKL auction on the Star Sports Network. They can also live stream the event on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Division of players and their base prices in PKL Auction 2023:

The Domestic and Overseas players will be divided into four categories in the PKL Season 10 Player Auction. The Categories are A, B, C and D and the players will be further subdivided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category. The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakh, Category B – INR 20 Lakh, Category C – INR 13 Lakh, Category D – INR 9 Lakh.

Timings:

Day 1 of the auction is all set to start from 8:30 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST. Day 2 auction is expected to start from 10 AM onwards where category C and D will go under the hammer alongside the players from A and B as well.

Salary purse for each franchise:

The salary purse available to each franchise is INR 5 crore. Each of the franchises can have a minimum of 18 players and maximum of 25 players for the season.

Bengal Warriors - ₹ 4,22,69,552

Bengaluru Bulls - ₹ 2,99,38,470

Dabang Delhi K.C. - ₹ 3,12,69,552

Gujarat Giants - ₹ 4,02,67,075

Haryana Steelers - ₹ 3,13,34,552

Jaipur Pink Panthers - ₹ 87,95,802

Patna Pirates - ₹ 3,09,60,545

Puneri Paltan - ₹ 2,80,71,538

Tamil Thalaivas - ₹ 2,43,64,164

Telugu Titans - ₹ 3,44,62,733

U Mumba - ₹ 2,69,98,360

U.P. Yoddhas - ₹ 2,06,42,802