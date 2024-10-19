The league kicked off with a bang on the first day, as the Telugu Titans secured an impressive victory against the season six champions, Bengaluru Bulls.

Telugu Titans are set to face off against Tamil Thalaivas (TEL vs TAM) in the opening match of the second day of the Hyderabad leg of PKL 11. The league kicked off with a bang on the first day, as the Telugu Titans secured an impressive victory against the season six champions, Bengaluru Bulls.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat led by example, achieving a Super 10 and giving the Titans a strong start to the season. The addition of Krishan Dhull proved to be a wise investment, as the defender made a stellar debut with a High-5 performance. With this positive start, the Titans are eager to maintain their momentum against the Thalaivas.

On the other hand, the Thalaivas are aiming to continue their five-match winning streak against the Titans in Pro Kabaddi League season 11. The team made waves during the auction by acquiring Sachin Tanwar as the most expensive player. Sachin is looking to kick off his partnership with the Thalaivas on a high note, as the team has retained its core players for the season.

Match Details

PKL Season 11 Match 3 – Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

Date – October 19, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue – Hyderabad

Live Streaming Details

The live-action Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 11 game will be telecasted on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on Hotstar.

Predicted starting 7

Telugu Titans: Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Pawan Sehrawat, Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Chandran Ranjit, Mohit, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia

Also read| 'Kaunsa chahiye, bol?': Rohit Sharma's witty response to fan's query on changing IPL team goes viral