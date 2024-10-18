Hyderabad will host the first leg of kabaddi matches, starting with the season opener on October 18 and concluding on November 9.

The highly anticipated Pro Kabaddo League (PKL) 2024 is set to commence on Friday, October 18, with the Bengaluru Bulls facing off against the Telugu Titans. India's premier Kabaddi league will kick off at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad. This year marks the 11th season of the PKL, which will return to a three-city format, with Noida and Pune also set to co-host the tournament alongside Hyderabad. Fans will have the opportunity to watch PKL matches live on TV and online.

Hyderabad will host the first leg of kabaddi matches, starting with the season opener on October 18 and concluding on November 9. The Noida Indoor Stadium will be the venue for the Noida leg of the competition, running from November 10 to December 2. The action will then shift to the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, where matches will be held from December 3 to December 24.

Also read| Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule out: Check full list of PKL matches, dates, venues, and more

The 12 participating teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) are Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, and UP Yoddhas. These teams will compete against each other twice during the league stage.

Live Streaming Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024?

In the first match of PKL 2024 on 18 October, Telugu Titans will go one-on-one against Bengaluru Bulls from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024?

In the second match of PKL 2024 on 18 October, Dabang Delhi KC will take on U Mumba from 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 matches in India?



Star Sports Networks will live telecast the PKL 2024 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 matches in India?



The live streaming of PKL 2024 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.