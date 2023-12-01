Headlines

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE in India

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Instructions given to police to provide security everywhere, says CM Siddaramaiah

Rajasthan Board 2024: RBSE class 10th and 12th exam date announced, check datesheet here

Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, venue, live streaming - All you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE in India

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Instructions given to police to provide security everywhere, says CM Siddaramaiah

10 sign, symptoms of magnesium deficiency

Most consecutive wins in PKL history

6 blockbusters Amitabh Bachchan rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Sridevi, but this superstar was Yash Chopra's first choice for Chandni, she rejected her the role as...

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

HomeSports

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE in India

Gujarat Giants will face Telugu Titans in the opening match of PKL 2023 on 2nd December 2023

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the inaugural match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023, the Gujarat Giants will face off against the Telugu Titans at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

During the previous season, the Telugu Titans found themselves at the bottom of the points table. However, they have made significant changes to their team this year. Leading the charge for the Titans in PKL 2023 will be none other than Indian captain, Pawan Sehrawat. The Titans acquired Sehrawat for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore, making him the most expensive player in the league's history.

In the past, the Gujarat Giants and the Telugu Titans have faced each other in eight matches. Out of these encounters, the Gujarat Giants emerged victorious on seven occasions, while the Telugu Titans managed to secure only one win.

Live Streaming Details

When is the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday, December 2.

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will commence at 7:30 pm IST.

Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will host the match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans.

Where to watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Star Sports Network's TV channels have the right to telecast the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India. 

Where to watch the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants: Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh, Akash Prasher

Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat, Vinay Redhu, Robin Chaudhary, Praful Javre, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Milad Jabbari, Mohit, Nitin, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Panwar, Ankit Jaglan, Rajnish Dalal, Shankar Gadai, Hamid Nader, Omkar More, S Sanjeevi

READ| Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, venue, live streaming - All you need to know

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Career khatam': Fans react as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane dropped for Test series against South Africa

Avail Amazon's Best Deals on Mattresses and Transform Your Sleep

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

IMD issues cyclone warning in Tamil Nadu, schools shut, rains likely in Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram

Meet man who started with Rs 10000, now runs Rs 33,374 crore market cap company, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE