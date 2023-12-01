Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE in India

Gujarat Giants will face Telugu Titans in the opening match of PKL 2023 on 2nd December 2023

In the inaugural match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023, the Gujarat Giants will face off against the Telugu Titans at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

During the previous season, the Telugu Titans found themselves at the bottom of the points table. However, they have made significant changes to their team this year. Leading the charge for the Titans in PKL 2023 will be none other than Indian captain, Pawan Sehrawat. The Titans acquired Sehrawat for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore, making him the most expensive player in the league's history.

In the past, the Gujarat Giants and the Telugu Titans have faced each other in eight matches. Out of these encounters, the Gujarat Giants emerged victorious on seven occasions, while the Telugu Titans managed to secure only one win.

Live Streaming Details

When is the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday, December 2.

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will commence at 7:30 pm IST.

Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will host the match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans.

Where to watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Star Sports Network's TV channels have the right to telecast the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Where to watch the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants: Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh, Akash Prasher

Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat, Vinay Redhu, Robin Chaudhary, Praful Javre, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Milad Jabbari, Mohit, Nitin, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Panwar, Ankit Jaglan, Rajnish Dalal, Shankar Gadai, Hamid Nader, Omkar More, S Sanjeevi

