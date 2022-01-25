Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Players from two franchises test positive for Covid, check revised schedule

After successful completion of the first half of the league stage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022, players from two teams have returned positive Covid-19 tests, and as such, some changes have been made in the league's upcoming schedule.

Organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League, Mashal Sports released a statement regarding the same, informing that two un-named franchises have found it difficult to name the required 12 players for their respective games, due to the virus. As a consequence, some upcoming matches have been rescheduled and the revised match list has been announced.

"After the successful completion of the first half of the league-stage, two of the 12 PKL teams have found it difficult to field the requisite number of 12 players for their respective matches due to some players in these teams testing positive for Covid-19," the organisers Mashal Sports said in a statement.

The league organisers further confirmed the rescheduling of games, whilst also informing that all of the players who tested positive for the virus have since been isolated as per protocols.

"The health of the players continues to be top priority for Mashal Sports. The affected players have been timely isolated as part of the safety protocols," read the statement further.

As far as the changes in the schedule are concerned, unlike previous Saturdays, there will be no 'Triple Panga' on this upcoming Saturday, January 29. Furthermore, only four matches will take place in the next four days, a game each day, with doubleheaders scheduled to take place on the weekend.

Here is the revised PKL 2022 schedule for this week:

January 25, 2022: Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans

January 26, 2022: U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

January 27, 2022: UP Yoddha vs. Puneri Paltan

January 28, 2022: Patna Pirates vs. Tamil Thalaivas

January 29, 2022: Gujarat Giants vs. Dabang Delhi KC

January 29, 2022: Telugu Titans vs. Bengal Warriors

January 30, 2022: Patna Pirates vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

January 30, 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls