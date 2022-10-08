Pro Kabaddi league 2022: Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan play out a thrilling draw as match ends in 34-34

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan's Aslam Inamdar came up with a fantastic performance to help his team attain a seven-point lead in the first half. But three-time champions Patna Pirates fought back through raider Sachin's efforts in the second half and ensured that the game ended in a tie at 34-34.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat chipped in raids to help Puneri Paltan put their noses in front at 5-3 in the 5th minute. Patna Pirates' defender Sunil pulled off a couple of fantastic tackles, but Puneri Paltan kept inching forward.

However, the Pirates inflicted an ALL-OUT in the 11th minute to take a three-point lead at 12-9. But, moments later, Puneri Paltan reduced Patna to two members on the mat and regained the lead at 15-13. Soon after, Puneri Paltan's Alankar Patil tackled Rohit Gulia to carry out an ALL-OUT. The team from Pune rode on the momentum and led comfortably at 23-16 at the end of the first half.

The Pirates showed a bit more urgency in the second half. Sachin chipped in with a couple of raids as the Pirates got closer to Paltan`s score. In the 27th minute, the Patna side effected an ALL OUT and gained the lead at 26-24.

Rohit Gulia pulled off a magnificent raid to help the Pirates widen their lead. However, the Pune side fought back through raids from Akash Shinde and Aslam Inamdar and leveled the scores at 30-30.

Both sides kept winning points in tandem and were locked at 34-34 in the final minute of the match. However, the Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan tread carefully and were satisfied with a tied result in the end.