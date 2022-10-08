Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Pro Kabaddi league 2022: Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan play out a thrilling draw as match ends in 34-34

Both Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan kept winning points in tandem and were locked at 34-34 in the final minute of the match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 10:03 PM IST

Pro Kabaddi league 2022: Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan play out a thrilling draw as match ends in 34-34
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan's Aslam Inamdar came up with a fantastic performance to help his team attain a seven-point lead in the first half. But three-time champions Patna Pirates fought back through raider Sachin's efforts in the second half and ensured that the game ended in a tie at 34-34.

READ: IND vs SA 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live in India

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat chipped in raids to help Puneri Paltan put their noses in front at 5-3 in the 5th minute. Patna Pirates' defender Sunil pulled off a couple of fantastic tackles, but Puneri Paltan kept inching forward.

However, the Pirates inflicted an ALL-OUT in the 11th minute to take a three-point lead at 12-9. But, moments later, Puneri Paltan reduced Patna to two members on the mat and regained the lead at 15-13. Soon after, Puneri Paltan's Alankar Patil tackled Rohit Gulia to carry out an ALL-OUT. The team from Pune rode on the momentum and led comfortably at 23-16 at the end of the first half.

The Pirates showed a bit more urgency in the second half. Sachin chipped in with a couple of raids as the Pirates got closer to Paltan`s score. In the 27th minute, the Patna side effected an ALL OUT and gained the lead at 26-24.

Rohit Gulia pulled off a magnificent raid to help the Pirates widen their lead. However, the Pune side fought back through raids from Akash Shinde and Aslam Inamdar and leveled the scores at 30-30.

READ: Missing out on T20 berth was a huge setback but will focus on upcoming 50 over WC: Shardul Thakur

Both sides kept winning points in tandem and were locked at 34-34 in the final minute of the match. However, the Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan tread carefully and were satisfied with a tied result in the end.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
RRR, War, Ram Lakhan, Sholay: Ahead of Vikram Vedha's release, here are popular two-hero films
The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch
Aisha Sharma burns the internet in blue monokini, sizzling photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.