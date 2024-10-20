The Gujarat Giants are gearing up for their first match of the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 season (PKL 11) against the Bengaluru Bulls.

The Gujarat Giants are gearing up for their inaugural match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 season (PKL 11) against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls, under the guidance of coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat, suffered a defeat in their opening match against the Telugu Titans led by Pawan Sehrawat. The Titans' standout raider managed to secure an impressive 13 points in a 37-29 victory, leaving the Bulls languishing in 10th place on the table with a score difference of -8.

Despite the loss, Surinder Singh Dehal stood out for the Bulls as he achieved a High 5 by successfully completing five tackles out of eight attempts. The Titans' defense effectively contained star raider and all-time top raid point scorer Pardeep Narwal, limiting his impact on the game.

The success of Gujarat Giants in the upcoming season will heavily rely on the trio of Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Rakesh. Guman Singh is expected to be a key point collector with his Super 10s, while Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh will specialize in securing do-or-die and bonus points. Guman Singh's anticipated average of 10 points per game is a realistic expectation based on his impressive performances for U Mumba in the PKL season 10.

On the defensive front, Gujarat will look to captain Neeraj Kumar and Sombir to lead the charge following the departure of Iranian defender Fazal Atrachali. However, the team may face challenges in both the defensive and all-rounder positions. Therefore, Gujarat will heavily rely on their three raiders and the defensive duo of Neeraj and Sombir to secure victories, starting with their upcoming match against Bengaluru Bulls.

Match Details

PKL Season 11 Match 6 – Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Date – October 20, 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Venue – Hyderabad

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 prediction

Raiders: Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh, Pardeep Narwal

Defenders: Sombir, Surinder Singh, Neeraj Kumar

All-rounder: Mohammad Nabibaksh

Predicted starting 7

Gujarat Giants: Neeraj-Kumar, Mohit, Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, Himanshu, Rakesh Sangroya, Parteek Dahiya

Bengaluru Bulls: Saurabh Nandal, Surinder Singh, Parteek, Nitin Rawal, Pardeep Narwal(C), Ajinkya Pawar, Jai Bhagwan

