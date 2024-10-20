The two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will kick off their PKL 11 campaign against the reigning season 7 champions Bengal Warriors.

The Bengal Warriors are currently gearing up to take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 season. Despite narrowly missing out on the playoffs in the 10th season, finishing in seventh place, the Bengal Warriors managed to secure nine victories out of the 22 matches they played, accumulating a total of 55 points. As they kick off their campaign this weekend, the team is determined to start on a winning note.

The highly anticipated match between the Bengal Warriors and the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on October 20. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, who finished in second place last year with an impressive 92 points, are aiming for their third championship title in the tournament this season. A victory against the Bengal Warriors in their opening match on Sunday would set the perfect tone for their campaign.

Match details

PKL season 11 Match 5 - Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Date - 20th October, 2024

Time - 8 PM

Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming Details

The live-action between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers of PKL 11 game will be telecasted on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on Hotstar.

BEN vs JAI Dream11 prediction

Raiders – Arjun Deshwal, Vikas Kandola, Nitin Kumar

Defenders – Fazel Atrachali, Ankush, Surjeet Singh

All-Rounder – Arjun Rathi

Predicted starting 7

Bengal Warriors: Nitesh Kumar, Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Arjun Rathi, Mayur Kadam, Shreyas Umbardand

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri

