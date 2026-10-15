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Prithvi Shaw quits social media, says, 'Just me, my cricket and my family'

Prithvi Shaw, 26, says he is focusing on cricket and family and avoiding public attention as he works to rebuild his career and return to the Indian team.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 12:10 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw quits social media, says, 'Just me, my cricket and my family'
Prithvi Shaw (Credit: X)
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Prithvi Shaw, at 26, is diligently working to revive his cricket career and aims for a comeback to the Indian team. He is concentrating exclusively on cricket, family, and work ethic, avoiding distractions and social media. "I am working harder than ever before. Obviously, I am not quite on social media right now. I am just working on myself. Just me, my cricket and my family," Shaw told India Today.

Staying away from public attention

Shaw said he avoids going out because of constant attention from paparazzi. He wants to protect his personal space. "I just do not like going out anymore. I have my personal space. I do not like cameras around me when I am living my personal life somewhere," he said.

Shaw emphasised that he no longer focuses on external opinions, valuing his family's thoughts and his own actions instead. He enjoys spending time in his hotel room after practice, engaging in activities like watching Netflix and playing video games, including FIFA, GTA and Tekken. 

Also read: Trouble Mounts For CEC Gyanesh Kumar: SC slams EC for missing Shringeri counting footage

Early success and recent setbacks

Prithvi Shaw rose as a teen with 546 runs in Harris Shield and led India to the 2018 U-19 World Cup title. He hit a century on Test debut in 2018 and has played 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and 1 T20I, last featuring in July 2021 vs Sri Lanka. Fitness and injury issues later saw him dropped from Mumbai's Ranji squad in 2024 and unsold in the IPL 2025 auction after Delhi Capitals released him.

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