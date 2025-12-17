FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger political backlash? Why should India be upset?

Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India Express in...

Kusha Kapila celebrates big win as her shapewear brand Underneat secures funding of Rs 542235900 from…

'All films denied of censor certificate will be screened': Chief Minister Vijayan makes BIG statement on Kerala film festival

Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari sent to judicial custody, accused Rs 30 crore fraud, fake bills, duping Rajasthan's influential...

Prithvi Shaw Net Worth: Once Rs 7.5 crore IPL star, now back with DC at Rs 75 lakh; Here's all about Maharashtra batter's rise, fall and IPL revival

Who is Payal Gaming? 21-year-old YouTuber going viral after private video MMS circulating on social media, fans say, 'deepfake...'

Low Forex Markup Cards: Smart Choices for International Travellers

Ananya Panday reunites with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri co-star Kartik Aaryan; stuns in bandhani meets benarasi outfit by…; SEE pics

Ahmedabad: Three schools get bomb threat emails, security heightened; Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection

Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection

Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger political backlash? Why should India be upset?

Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger...

Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India Express in...

Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection

Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection

Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS

Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi

From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025

From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities

HomeSports

SPORTS

Prithvi Shaw Net Worth: Once Rs 7.5 crore IPL star, now back with DC at Rs 75 lakh; Here's all about Maharashtra batter's rise, fall and IPL revival

Prithvi Shaw, who led India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, garnered significant global attention when he scored a century on his Test debut against the West Indies. The 26-year-old player has rejoined DC for IPL 2026 after 4 years. Read here to know about this net worth.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 02:10 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw Net Worth: Once Rs 7.5 crore IPL star, now back with DC at Rs 75 lakh; Here's all about Maharashtra batter's rise, fall and IPL revival
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prithvi Shaw's journey is a proof to his unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion for cricket. The young Indian opener, who rejoined Delhi Capitas in IPl 2026 auction for Rs 75 lakh, has been making waves in the cricketing world with his explosive batting style, earning him a spot in the hearts of fans and the admiration of critics alike.

Prithvi Shaw's early life and career

Born on November 9, 1999, Prithvi Shaw began his cricketing journey at a tender age. He started playing under-12 cricket for his school, Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, where his talent was quickly recognized. Shaw's aggressive batting style and exceptional hand-eye coordination caught the eye of selectors, leading to his selection in the Delhi under-16 team at just 13 years old.

Prithvi Shaw's rise to fame

Prithvi Shaw, who led India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, garnered significant global attention when he scored a century on his Test debut against the West Indies. He holds the record for being the youngest player to score a Test century on debut, after Sachin Tendulkar.

Prithvi Shaw's IPL Career

The Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) acquired Shaw's services in the 2018 IPL auction for Rs 1.2 crore. He has been an integral part of the team ever since, playing 79 matches and scoring 1,892 runs at an average of 23.5. Shaw's impressive performances earned him a significant salary hike, with his 2024 IPL salary standing at Rs 7.5 crore

Prithvi Shaw's luxurious lifestyle

Shaw's success on the field has enabled him to lead a luxurious lifestyle off the field. He owns a lavish apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West, valued at Rs 10.5 crore, and a sea-facing apartment in the same area, worth Rs 15 crore. Shaw also owns a BMW 6-Series car, priced at Rs 70 lakh.

Prithvi Shaw's career downfall

Prithvi Shaw's career has seen a significant downturn primarily due to a combination of inconsistent form, fitness issues, and off-field disciplinary problems, which overshadowed his immense early talent. Once hailed as the "next Sachin Tendulkar" after a century on Test debut, he has fallen out of favor with the national team selectors and faced setbacks in domestic and IPL cricket.

Prithvi Shaw's Net Worth

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Prithvi Shaw's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore. His income primarily comes from cricket, including his IPL salary, BCCI contracts, and brand endorsements. Shaw has partnered with several prominent brands, including MRF, Vivo, Protein X, and Nike, among others.

Shaw has also earned money from representing India in international matches. He has played 5 Tests, 6 ODIs, and 1 T20I, earning Rs 6 lakh per ODI and Rs 3 lakh per T20I match.

The 26-year-old cricketer's popularity has led to lucrative brand endorsement deals. He has partnered with several prominent brands, including MRF, Vivo, Protein X, Bharat Pe, Nike, Boat, Adidas, Puma, Protinex, and Sanspareils Greenlands.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger political backlash? Why should India be upset?
Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger...
Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India Express in...
Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India...
Kusha Kapila celebrates big win as her shapewear brand Underneat secures funding of Rs 542235900 from…
Kusha Kapila celebrates big win as her shapewear brand Underneat secures funding
'All films denied of censor certificate will be screened': Chief Minister Vijayan makes BIG statement on Kerala film festival
'All films denied of censor certificate will be screened': CM Vijayan
Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari sent to judicial custody, accused Rs 30 crore fraud, fake bills, duping Rajasthan's influential...
Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari sent to judicial custody, accused Rs 30 cr fraud
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection
Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement