Prithvi Shaw Net Worth: Once Rs 7.5 crore IPL star, now back with DC at Rs 75 lakh; Here's all about Maharashtra batter's rise, fall and IPL revival

Prithvi Shaw's journey is a proof to his unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion for cricket. The young Indian opener, who rejoined Delhi Capitas in IPl 2026 auction for Rs 75 lakh, has been making waves in the cricketing world with his explosive batting style, earning him a spot in the hearts of fans and the admiration of critics alike.

Prithvi Shaw's early life and career

Born on November 9, 1999, Prithvi Shaw began his cricketing journey at a tender age. He started playing under-12 cricket for his school, Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, where his talent was quickly recognized. Shaw's aggressive batting style and exceptional hand-eye coordination caught the eye of selectors, leading to his selection in the Delhi under-16 team at just 13 years old.

Prithvi Shaw's rise to fame

Prithvi Shaw, who led India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, garnered significant global attention when he scored a century on his Test debut against the West Indies. He holds the record for being the youngest player to score a Test century on debut, after Sachin Tendulkar.

Prithvi Shaw's IPL Career

The Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) acquired Shaw's services in the 2018 IPL auction for Rs 1.2 crore. He has been an integral part of the team ever since, playing 79 matches and scoring 1,892 runs at an average of 23.5. Shaw's impressive performances earned him a significant salary hike, with his 2024 IPL salary standing at Rs 7.5 crore

Prithvi Shaw's luxurious lifestyle

Shaw's success on the field has enabled him to lead a luxurious lifestyle off the field. He owns a lavish apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West, valued at Rs 10.5 crore, and a sea-facing apartment in the same area, worth Rs 15 crore. Shaw also owns a BMW 6-Series car, priced at Rs 70 lakh.

Prithvi Shaw's career downfall

Prithvi Shaw's career has seen a significant downturn primarily due to a combination of inconsistent form, fitness issues, and off-field disciplinary problems, which overshadowed his immense early talent. Once hailed as the "next Sachin Tendulkar" after a century on Test debut, he has fallen out of favor with the national team selectors and faced setbacks in domestic and IPL cricket.

Prithvi Shaw's Net Worth

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Prithvi Shaw's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore. His income primarily comes from cricket, including his IPL salary, BCCI contracts, and brand endorsements. Shaw has partnered with several prominent brands, including MRF, Vivo, Protein X, and Nike, among others.

Shaw has also earned money from representing India in international matches. He has played 5 Tests, 6 ODIs, and 1 T20I, earning Rs 6 lakh per ODI and Rs 3 lakh per T20I match.

The 26-year-old cricketer's popularity has led to lucrative brand endorsement deals. He has partnered with several prominent brands, including MRF, Vivo, Protein X, Bharat Pe, Nike, Boat, Adidas, Puma, Protinex, and Sanspareils Greenlands.