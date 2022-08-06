Headlines

Sports

Sports

Premier League: When and where to watch West Ham United vs Manchester City match

Manchester City take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Erling Haaland will be hoping to put his miss against Liverpool behind him and is expected to start the game. He has been on an individual training programme in preparation for this match and will be expected to play a massive part.

READ: Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: How to watch, CMF vs PSG dream11, probable playing XI

Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake is expected to be the center-half pairing, with Aymeric Laporte injured and John Stones not 100% match fit. Phil Foden may play from the start, and Julian Alvarez will definitely play a part from the bench

West Ham will be without new signing Nayef Aguerd after the player injured his ankle badly in pre-season.

When and what time will the match between Manchester City and West Ham start?

Manchester City vs West Ham match will be played on August  (Sunday) at 9:00 PM IST.

Where will the match between Manchester City and West Ham take place?

Manchester City vs West Ham match will take place at the London Stadium

Which channel will telecast Manchester City and West Ham match in India?

Manchester City vs West Ham match will be aired on Star Sports in India.

READ: Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: India jump two places with 9 gold, total 26 medals

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City and West Ham match in India?

Manchester City vs West Ham match live streaming will be available on the Disney+hotstar app.

