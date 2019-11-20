Premier League: Tottenham sack Mauricio Pochettino following club's poor performance, Jose Mourinho could take over

After being five-and-a-half years in charge of Tottenham, the club has let go of their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian has been relieved of his duties following the club's poor start to the season that has left them in 14th place - 11 points adrift of Manchester City in fourth.

Tottenham confirmed Pochettino's shock departure and Jose Mourinho, is already in discussions to replace him and a deal could be done within 24 hours.

Chairman Daniel Levy, who appointed Pochettino in June 2014, said: "We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board have taken lightly, nor in haste.

"Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and the beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

"It falls on the board to make the difficult decisions - this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff - but we do so in the club's best interests."

As for Mourinho's appointment, an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday morning, but it all depends on how negotiations go between the two.

Mourinho's last stint as a manager was at Old Trafford, where he was sacked in December 2018 following a poor run of results.

The 56-year-old has won the title three times while at Chelsea.

Tottenham will face West Ham on Saturday and the club will be hoping to appoint a new manager before that.